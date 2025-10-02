Israel stops aid flotilla, forcibly detains hundreds of activists

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of forty-five vessels carrying much-needed food and humanitarian supplies to Gaza, was stopped by Israeli armed forces. No aid made it through, and all the peaceful activists on board the ships have been taken hostage.

The first ships were intercepted and boarded by Israeli forces Wednesday evening local time about 70 nautical miles from Gaza, according to the GSF, which accused Israel of aggressively targeting its vessels.

GSF said on Telegram one vessel was "deliberately rammed" while two others were "targeted with water cannons." It posted a video it said showed the Yulara vessel being hit with water cannons, adding that nobody on board was harmed.

Israel's foreign ministry said several vessels had been "safely stopped," later adding that their passengers were being transported to Israel "where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin."