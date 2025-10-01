Tru Fru recall warns of sharp metal in chocolate-covered strawberries

Welp, I read the news of this latest recall — which focuses on Tru Fru freeze-dried fruit — while literally eating Tru Fru freeze-dried bananas covered in dark chocolate. I recently discovered their whole line of yummy fruit-forward snacks and have been obsessed with them the last few months. Seriously, I think I've eaten at least twenty bags over the summer.

Luckily, the freeze-dried bananas I'm been snarfling are not being recalled, so I'm not in danger of ingesting any "sharp foreign objects" via the deliciously crunchy, chocolately morsels. That particular risk is currently limited to Tru Fru's Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème. Glad I don't have any of those! And I'm glad that Food Safety News states that so far there have been no reported cases of injury or illness.

Food Safety News provides more details about the recall and the potential pieces of metal inside the product:

Tru Fru LLC announced that its third-party manufacturer, Georgia Nut Company (GNC) issued a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Tru Fru freeze-dried fruit due to the potential presence of metal in the product. The recall was initiated upon receiving a report from a consumer alerting the company to this matter. Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums, according to the company's recall notice.

The recalled Tru Fru snacks were distributed throughout the United States via retailers including Albertson's, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard's, and Target. To learn more about the products and see photos to help you identify whether you have any, check out the FDA announcement here. If you do, you should stop eating them immediately and go here to request a refund. And then you should listen to one of my favorite songs by the Mountain Goats, below. Let's keep foreign objects out of food and leave them where they belong, in Mountain Goats songs.

