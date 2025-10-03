Fortnite pulls Peacemaker-themed cosmetic for Nazi association

So, Peacemaker, huh? Last week's reveal that the seemingly idyllic alternate dimension is, in fact, the Nazi-dominated Earth-X from the comics worked excellently as a narrative gut punch, but it's having repercussions outside the screen as well. Anyone who's watched an episode of Peacemaker knows about its memorable title sequence dances — in the still-ongoing Season 2, every episode is opened by a straight-faced, tightly choreographed dance to Foxy Shazam's 'Oh Lord'. Naturally, a segment of the dance made it into the great mass of IP we call Fortnite as part of a Peacemaker-themed bundle.
The only problem? James Gunn's love of foreshadowing. The first few steps of the dance vaguely resemble a swastika, which in its original context is a cheeky hint as to the season's plot twist but gets significantly more problematic when removed from it. As a result, the emote has been pulled while Epic Games inquires into Gunn's "creative intentions".
Although the entire situation is bizarre (imagine how I felt writing that headline), Epic's motivations are understandable. Original intent or no, you know some people who use the emote are going to enjoy it a little too much.