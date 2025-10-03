Fortnite pulls Peacemaker-themed cosmetic for Nazi association

So, Peacemaker, huh? Last week's reveal that the seemingly idyllic alternate dimension is, in fact, the Nazi-dominated Earth-X from the comics worked excellently as a narrative gut punch, but it's having repercussions outside the screen as well. Anyone who's watched an episode of Peacemaker knows about its memorable title sequence dances — in the still-ongoing Season 2, every episode is opened by a straight-faced, tightly choreographed dance to Foxy Shazam's 'Oh Lord'. Naturally, a segment of the dance made it into the great mass of IP we call Fortnite as part of a Peacemaker-themed bundle.

The only problem? James Gunn's love of foreshadowing. The first few steps of the dance vaguely resemble a swastika, which in its original context is a cheeky hint as to the season's plot twist but gets significantly more problematic when removed from it. As a result, the emote has been pulled while Epic Games inquires into Gunn's "creative intentions".

We're disabling the Peaceful Hips Emote in Fortnite as we inquire into our partner's creative intentions in this collab emote. Assuming it's not coming back, we'll issue refunds in the next few days. Sorry folks. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 28, 2025

Although the entire situation is bizarre (imagine how I felt writing that headline), Epic's motivations are understandable. Original intent or no, you know some people who use the emote are going to enjoy it a little too much.