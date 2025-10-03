Newsom continues to troll "Just Dance" Vance

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's social media team has done a fantastic job turning the tables on the whole MAGA online experience. In line with his desire to be the next President, Newsom focuses many of his attacks on Trump's sycophant Vice President:

POOR JD! HIS SWEET BELOVED COUCH NOW COSTS MORE WITH THE TARIFFS! pic.twitter.com/dNvISJcSPq — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 30, 2025

Despite being obviously false, a meme claiming that Vance's Hillbilly Elegy included a passage about having sex with a couch sent the internet into peals of laughter. While absurd, it matches with Vance's readily apparent weirdness.

Newsom, while employing a funny social media team and making a few right moves in California, does seem confused as to which party he is courting in his run for President. From interviewing noted bigots and racists on his podcast to abandoning his long-held stand on health care for all, Newsom is hard to trust as a candidate.

