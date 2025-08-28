CA Gov. Newsom says Trump won't shut up about running in 2028

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who clearly wants to run for President in 2028, says Donald Trump rambles "on and on" about a third term.

Gavin Newsom may have confused the Orange Menace with his right-pandering podcasts and sudden about-face on immigrant health care. The convicted felon repeatedly sends the Governor "Trump 2028" hats. Newsom says he has about a dozen.

"Then he went on and on about the third term…I don't think Donald Trump wants another election. I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me." Newsom said the meeting, which he described as "a hell of a 90 minutes," made clear that Trump intended to serve a third term in the White House come 2028. The crowd at the summit could be heard laughing at some of Newsom's remarks, to which he urged them to "wake up" to what he characterized as a serious threat to democracy. "Who spends $200 million on a ballroom at their home and then leaves the house?" Newsom said. "This is serious guys… He tried to light democracy on fire, he dialed for almost 12,000 votes, now he's doing it in plain sight and people say 'oh, just Trump being Trump.' People actually think this guy's serious about having another election? You think he's joking about 2028? He brings foreign leaders to the Oval Office and he goes to the White House store and he shows them the 2028 hats." RawStory

I absolutely support and will vote for, as a registered California voter, the redistricting plan to fight Republican gerrymandering in Texas. Newsom is fighting back, but it's sometimes unclear which side he is on.

