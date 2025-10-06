MAGA Mike: "Let me look straight into the camera…" and lie

Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson's audacity knows no bounds. The Republican Party, which has spent decades gutting healthcare and making the for-profit system only work for the profiteers, wants to look you in the eye and lie to you.

Who voted literally dozens of times to revoke or strip the AHCA? Republicans. Which party has shut down the government over an insistence NOT to protect healthcare? The Republicans? In the same speech, Johnson proves he's never tried to use Medicare and he has no clue who in America is actually on the program.

Here is another gem, Mike creating a tall tale about why he hasn't seated the 218th vote to release the Epstein files:

