With over a million copies sold, Megabonk joins the ranks of surprise indie hits with its addictive formula

There truly is no predicting what unlikely indie smash hit the larger Internet will latch onto next. Last month, it was bugs doing Dark Souls. The month before that, it was climbing mountains and eating your friends. This month, the new hotness seems to be Megabonk, a roguelike horde shooter that uses its blocky PS1-esque graphics as a resource-saving method to render thousands of enemies at a time. Your objective? Well, it's in the title. You bonk.

Evidently, something about the formula of "make number go up, get more stronger" works, because Megabonk has already sold over a million copies to players who (rightly) think playing as a skateboarding skeleton is the coolest shit ever. All it takes is finding a satisfying loop and iterating on it, along with a heaping helpful of luck. If you've ever wanted to shoot Anubis in the face as a legally-distinct Link from Legend of Zelda, Megabonk has you covered.