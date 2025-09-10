Kowloon Walled City in Minecraft

Kowloon Walled City was a Chinese enclave in British Hong Kong that neither country felt obliged to govern. As a result, it became lawless and chaotic, an incredible warren of randomly-stacked tower buildings with a "staggering" population density of more than 1.2 million inhabitants per square kilometre. Finally demolished in the 1990s, it has now been rebuilt in Minecraft.

Creator Sluda Builds specializes in Minecraft mega-cities.

Kowloon Walled City was an amazing place.

