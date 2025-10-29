How does JD Vance reconcile his bigotry with his wife, in-laws and kids?

Weirdo Vice President JD Vance once again came out on the side of bigotry and racism with a statement that it is somehow fine to be made uncomfortable by people who speak a different language living near you.



Vance's wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, is the daughter of Indian immigrants from Andhra Pradesh, India. Her family background is Telugu, and her parents reportedly spoke Telugu and English at home while raising her in California. His children are biracial. Vance is a real piece of work.

