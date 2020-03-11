Gabbard in it to win it!

It was another big night for Joe Biden , now leading rival Bernie Sanders 836 to 686 in the Dem delegate total, but Tulsi Gabbard picked up her second delegate and is still in the race! John Heilemann:

Become an expert in Microsoft Azure with the help of this $30 training bundle Not too long ago, if you wanted to get employed as an IT cloud systems expert, that meant learning Amazon Web Services (AWS). That made sense back when Amazon’s market share was nearly double that of all their closest competitors combined. But 2020 is a new day. And while AWS is still the undisputed no. […] READ THE REST

Make your computer run like new with this top-rated junk cleaning software Like any machine, your computer sometimes needs a tune-up, and the more you use it, the more likely it needs some TLC. Although, with plenty of rarely-used and obsolete files, tons of cache storage, extensions, and other power-hogs living on the hard drive, it’s difficult to know what’s safe to touch (i.e., delete) or even […] READ THE REST