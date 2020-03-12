Trump met with Brazil official who has coronavirus

📷 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten [RIGHT] instagrammed this selfie of himself hanging out with Trump and Pence before he tested positive for coronavirus.
Bolsonaro's press secretary hung out with Trump and Pence on Saturday and today tested positive for coronavirus.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both met this week with a government official from Brazil who has since tested positive for coronavirus.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was at an official meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday.
Wajngarten also attended Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday party and dinner at Mar-a-Lago, and had dinner with Trump.
This means they had plenty of time within one meter of each other.
The Estado de S.Paulo newspaper said on Thursday Wajngarten has tested positive for coronavirus, and is now awaiting the results of a second confirmation test.
If confirmed, this means the president of the United States was exposed to a coronavirus carrier, almost certainly.
We do not know Trump's true health status or his coronavirus testing status.
The office of Brazil’s president Bolsonaro did not respond to requests for comment.
More at Reuters.
Having inspired a stock market sell-off and widespread panic with a bizarre, lie-filled speech last night, Trump is at it again today with the coronavirus blunders.
