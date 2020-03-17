The Democratic National Committee has warned state parties that if they delay primary elections after June 9, they’ll have their delegates cut. A new memo from the Democratic National Committee panel that handles delegate selection for the presidential nomination warns that states that hastily change the “first determining step” of their own process could be […]
White House physician says after an “in-depth discussion” Trump took some form of coronavirus testing, and he’s negative. Impeached U.S. President and noted pathological liar Donald John Trump, after coming into close contact with coronavirus last weekend, has tested negative for the contagion that causes the potentially deadly disease COVID-19, according to his physician who […]
Right now, 27 percent of Americans would need to beg, borrow or steal if they were faced with an unexpected debt over $400. That’s a frightening number — and even more frightening still if you’re among that 27 percent. With so many facing such precarious financial times, it’s never been more important to have a […]
Productivity isn’t just about working smarter or faster. It’s actually about making you a happier person. Ninety-two percent of employees said that having the right technology to help do their job with greater efficiency actually made them happier in their work. And the real question here is — what’s up with those other 8 percent? […]
If you’re a child of the 20th century, you grew up playing with blocks, dolls, action figures or some assortment of those traditional toys. But for a kid of the 2020s, they’ll be able to say, “When I was a kid, I built my own phone.” It’s a wonderful time to be alive, right? As […]