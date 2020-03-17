/ Xeni Jardin / 5:32 pm Tue Mar 17, 2020

Joe Biden wins Illinois Democratic primary

BREAKING: AP calls Illinois for Joe Biden, his second win this evening in the 2020 Illinois Democratic primary.

Biden had 65% of the vote in Illinois tonight when The Associated Press called the state’s Democratic presidential primary with a small percentage of precincts reporting.

Bernie Sanders had 27% support.

The state of Illinois has 155 pledged delegates at stake. It is the sixth-biggest prize in the Democratic nomination contest.

Earlier tonight, Biden won Florida.

More at AP.