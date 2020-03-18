/ David Pescovitz / 11:24 am Wed Mar 18, 2020

Police stop Tyrannosaurus rex on street violating coronavirus lockdown

Police in Murcia, Spain caught a Tyrannosaurus rex violating a coronavirus lockdown. The cops were kind enough to let the dinosaur off with a warning. From CBR:

On the first released video, filmed by a neighbor, the T-Rex wannabe is clearly taking out the garbage. In the second video, however, it seems as if the T-Rex was making a break for a nearby park. The video was accompanied by John Williams' Jurassic Park theme.