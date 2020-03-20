Clever video: Watch cats knocking down dominoes to get some food

If I lived in Japan, I'd totally buy whatever cat food is being shilled in this (surprisingly suspenseful) "Cats and Domino" video . Bravo to the folks behind it!

Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor’s wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world. And a bonus below, Tabor’s 2011 short “The Secret Life of Cats: Report and Documentary”: (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

How To Make A Purrito This purrito cat is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and she is a Ragdoll/British Short mixed Munchkin Female who was adopted 3 years ago. READ THE REST

Lamp connects cat to God The replacement of Lamp Cat’s jaunty YouTube Music Library track with Era Ameno turns a stupid feline warming its head under a lightbulb into the seraphim Baraqiel, its ceaseless gaze bearing the eternal fire of God’s light. READ THE REST

