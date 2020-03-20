/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:11 am Fri Mar 20, 2020

Clever video: Watch cats knocking down dominoes to get some food

If I lived in Japan, I'd totally buy whatever cat food is being shilled in this (surprisingly suspenseful) "Cats and Domino" video. Bravo to the folks behind it!

screengrab via Cat Navi Desk/YouTube

Thanks, Julie!