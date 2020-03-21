Twitter gives Elon Musk a pass on coronavirus disinformation tweets

Elon Musk is a huge asshole. COVID-19 has made him more so.

I regret to inform you that Elon Musk is at it again.

Twitter supposedly now prohibits denials of established science on the coronavirus outbreak. But Jack Dorsey, friend of Elon Musk, runs Twitter. And now Twitter says Elon Musk's tweet that kids are “essentially immune” is not a violation of its COVID-19 disinformation policy.

Ryan Mac at Buzzfeed News, God bless him, wrote about it for Buzzfeed.

Musk's tweet that children were “essentially immune” from the coronavirus contradicted information from the CDC and scientific research, Ryan points out.

Kids are not immune to coronavirus or COVID-19. Toddlers and babies are showing up severely ill already, in Italy, in China, in Iran. Some of them will die because of the pandemic.

Nothing matters.

Elon Musk is a flaming asshole who has 30 million followers, some of whom actually believe his bullshit and won't take coronavirus precautions because of his tweets.

Twitter sucks and is toothless.

The virus rages on.

Here are his stupid tweets.

Maybe worth considering chloroquine for C19 https://t.co/LEYob7Jofr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2020

Kids are essentially immune, but elderly with existing conditions are vulnerable. Family gatherings with close contact between kids & grandparents probably most risky. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

Based on current trends, probably close to zero new cases in US too by end of April — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

this just downright dangerous https://t.co/yPAovHNN2j — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 20, 2020

This is completely wrong and dangerously so. Musk has over 30M followers on here and many believe everything he says. @Twitter what are you doing about this? https://t.co/X9TGxcTw2Q — Brian Bonner (@Indy92) March 20, 2020