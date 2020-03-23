After his coronavirus test, Rand Paul continued to work at U.S. Capitol for 6 days

Now he says he tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.



Rand Paul continued to work at the U.S. Capitol for 6 days after he got a coronavirus test because he decided he was asymptomatic.

The Kentucky Republican said Sunday his test came back positive.

He defended his actions on Monday in a series of tweets, saying he isn't worried about the possibility that he could have infected other people who could later die of COVID-19, because he “felt that it was highly unlikely” that he was sick.

Christ, what a coronavirasshole.

From the Associated Press:

Paul’s refusal to self-quarantine after being tested sparked bipartisan outrage, including from some of his colleagues. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, chastised Paul on Twitter, saying his decision to return to the Capitol before he learned the test results was “absolutely irresponsible.” Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., retweeted Sinema’s comments and said she “couldn’t agree more. As we ask all Americans to sacrifice their livelihoods and alter their behavior to save lives, we must ourselves model appropriate #coronavirus behavior. No one is too important to disregard guidance to self-quarantine pending test results.″ Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a former health policy adviser to President Barack Obama, said Monday that Paul, an eye surgeon, “did just about everything wrong” by not self-quarantining in the days before his test results came back. “What I’m really upset about is he’s a physician, and he ought to know best in the whole Senate,” Emanuel told MSNBC.

Image: SENATE TV screengrab