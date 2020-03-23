Hackers tried to break into WHO, which faces more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks

Hackers tried to break into the World Health Organization earlier in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Reuters reports. Security experts blame an advanced cyber-espionage hacker group known as DarkHotel.
A senior agency official says the WHO has been facing a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks since the coronavirus pandemic began.
From reporting by Raphael Satter, Jack Stubbs, and Christopher Bing at Reuters:
WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said the identity of the hackers was unclear, but the effort was unsuccessful. He warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide.
The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group, which tracks suspicious internet domain registration activity.
Urbelis said he picked up on the activity around March 13, when a group of hackers he’d been following activated a malicious site mimicking the WHO’s internal email system. “I realized quite quickly that this was a live attack on the World Health Organization in the midst of a pandemic,” he said.
Urbelis said he didn’t know who was responsible, but two other sources briefed on the matter said they suspected an advanced group of hackers known as DarkHotel, which has been conducting cyber-espionage operations since at least 2007.
Read more:
Exclusive: Elite hackers target WHO as coronavirus cyberattacks spike
• Sex criminal and former film producer, who is serving 23 years, now isolated from other prisoners and shows no symptoms
Some NHS medical staff in the UK feel like ‘cannon fodder’ over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) against coronavirus, and on Monday the government said the military would help ship millions of items including masks to healthcare workers who have complained of shortages. Frontline staff in UK hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been […]
Wikileaks said Monday that lawyers representing founder Julian Assange will apply for his release on bail because of the high risk in prison of contracting coronavirus and the deadly disease it causes, COVID-19.
Absent-minded. Forgetful. Stupid. Those are just a few of the words that likely ricochet around inside your head after leaving your briefcase in a cab. Or forgetting where you put your keys. Or realizing you don’t have your wallet when it’s time to pay the dinner tab. Hey, don’t beat yourself up. In our hyper-adrenalized […]
The home office was kind of a joke for most of us. Sure, you called that room with a computer and a desk where you would very occasionally answer a work email or two “the home office.” But it was really just the room where you kept your receipts and saved junk you’d probably never […]
Pro tip: You don’t have to be a five-star Michelin chef to impress in the kitchen. In fact, you don’t always have to have any cooking ability at all. If visitors take one look around your kitchen and spot a few upscale kitchen items, or even items that just look upscale, your standing as a […]