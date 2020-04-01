Voice of SpongeBob asked to improvise voices of 5 new characters

It's always great to see a master craftsperson at work. From Vanity Fair: "Watch as Tom Kenny seamlessly improvises the voices to 5 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before. Using his skills from decades as the voice of SpongeBob, The Ice King (Adventure Time), The Mayor (Powerpuff Girls), Heffer (Rocko's Modern Life) and many others, Tom is able to create amazing characters in the blink of an eye."

This animated short about a horse is adorable, existential, and relatable This is exactly how I’ve felt while cooped in my house these last few weeks and yes I mean “exactly.” The 2-minute film was created by AJ Jeffries, a 3D illustrator and animator based in Norwich in the UK. The only description or explanation given for it is this: “A horse struggles to exist.” That […] READ THE REST

Watch the wonderful Wizard of Oz cartoon that predated the classic film Directed by Canadian-American filmmaker Ted Eshbaugh, this “Wizard of Oz” cartoon from 1933 predated the classic Hollywood movie by six years. From Wikipedia: The story is credited to “Col. Frank Baum.” Frank Joslyn Baum, a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army and eldest son of writer L. Frank Baum, was involved in the film’s […] READ THE REST

All five seasons of Samurai Jack are available for free streaming Adult Swim has made all five seasons of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Samurai Jack available for free streaming on their site. You don’t even need to register an account. If you’re not familiar with the series, this ‘splainer video should help. You may recognize Genndy Tartakovsky distinctive art style from his other popular series, Dexter’s Laboratory. Image: […] READ THE REST

Microsoft Excel is still the lifeblood of data analysis and this training bundle breaks it all down If you’re charting the fortunes of a business, one glance at the right columns can instantly detail that company’s health. If you want to see their current roster of customers, a spreadsheet can bring those clients into sharp focus. Make no mistake — the world of business is still dominated by the all-powerful spreadsheet. It’s […] READ THE REST

Take a virtual visit to Napa - with very real sips of wine For wine lovers around the world, it’s all about discovery. Once they get a taste for the grape, oenophiles are rarely satisfied with even the most carefully curated, go-to vintages. There’s always a hunt for the next great pairing, the thrill of uncorking a bold new Tempranillo or sublime Moscato. That feeling is a jones […] READ THE REST