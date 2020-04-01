/ Mark Frauenfelder / 11:16 am Wed Apr 1, 2020

Voice of SpongeBob asked to improvise voices of 5 new characters

It's always great to see a master craftsperson at work. From Vanity Fair: "Watch as Tom Kenny seamlessly improvises the voices to 5 random cartoon characters that he has never seen before. Using his skills from decades as the voice of SpongeBob, The Ice King (Adventure Time), The Mayor (Powerpuff Girls), Heffer (Rocko's Modern Life) and many others, Tom is able to create amazing characters in the blink of an eye."

Image: YouTube

[via Dooby Brain]