'Acting' Navy Sec. Modly resigns after insulting ousted coronavirus ship commander Crozier as 'stupid'

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly submitted his resignation late Tuesday, after calling the ousted commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt "stupid" in an address to the ship's coronavirus-stricken crew.



(At the time of this blog post, is not yet clear whether his resignation has been accepted.)

This news comes hours after Modly finally apologized for ridiculing USS Theodore Roosevelt captain Brett Crozier, whose crew considered him a hero.

Speaking to those men, some of whom have since become sickened with coronavirus and COVID-19, Modly mocked their fired commander as "stupid or naive."

Modly submitted his letter of resignation late Tuesday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and told staff he was quitting.

James McPherson, acting undersecretary of the U.S. Army, will reportedly take his place——again, 'acting,' at Trump's behest.

Meanwhile, congress calls for investigations, and we today learned the Trump administration just fired an experienced inspector general at the Defense Department who would be precisely the official tasked with conducting such an investigation.

Nothing matters.

Sources: CNN, AP.

