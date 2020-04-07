The internet is having a field day with the Queen's "green screen" dress

In a live broadcast Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II spoke about the coronavirus situation. It was a serious and reassuring speech. But, she wore a green dress, a green-screen-green dress. The internet, starting with Peter Chiykowski, took it from there.
One commenter quipped that the dress was the Queen's "'Easter egg' to provide entertainment to the quarantined masses." Unlikely, but fun to think about.
THIS ONE:
green-screen-screengrab via Peter Chiykowski/Twitter
