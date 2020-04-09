Classic horror movies as Disney cartoons

It's only a matter of time before Disney owns every piece of intellectual property on the planet. And when that day comes, we'll likely be treated to adorable reboots of gory, existential classics.
In the meantime, we'll have to settle for Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk's imagined versions of the inevitable future.
View this post on Instagram
'Why don't you sit right back, And I, I may tell you a tale. A tale of three little pigs, And a man handcuffed in a pig pen" . . . . #hannibal #hanniballecter #horrorcomics #horrormovies #horrorfan #masonverger #horroraddict #horrormashup #horrorart #disneymashup #disneyhorror #woltfistey #horrorjunkie
View this post on Instagram
"When you wish upon a star your dreams will become your new nightmare" . . . #anightmareonelmstreet #freddykrueger #nightmareonelmstreet #horrorcomics #horrormovie #horrormashup #horror #retrohorror #disneymashup #woltfistey #horrorart #80shorror #videonasty #disneyhorror #horrormovies #horrorjunkie
View this post on Instagram
"Heigh-ho heigh-ho, your soul we tear apart" . . . . . #hellraiser #pinhead #cenobites #80shorror #horrorcomics #horrormovie #horrormashup #horrorfan #horrorart #disneymashup #woltfistey #stupidart #dumbdrawings #snowwhite #sevendwarfs #dopey #retrocomic #retroart ##comicbook
Thanks to Eli Roth for pointing the world towards this treasure trove of goodness.
Image: Douglas Muth / Flickr (CC 2.0)