Classic horror movies as Disney cartoons

It's only a matter of time before Disney owns every piece of intellectual property on the planet. And when that day comes, we'll likely be treated to adorable reboots of gory, existential classics.

In the meantime, we'll have to settle for Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk's imagined versions of the inevitable future.

Thanks to Eli Roth for pointing the world towards this treasure trove of goodness.

Image: Douglas Muth / Flickr (CC 2.0)