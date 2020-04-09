/ Thom Dunn / 5:30 am Thu Apr 9, 2020

Classic horror movies as Disney cartoons

It's only a matter of time before Disney owns every piece of intellectual property on the planet. And when that day comes, we'll likely be treated to adorable reboots of gory, existential classics.

In the meantime, we'll have to settle for Swedish cartoonist Daniel Björk's imagined versions of the inevitable future.

View this post on Instagram

'Why don't you sit right back, And I, I may tell you a tale. A tale of three little pigs, And a man handcuffed in a pig pen" . . . . #hannibal #hanniballecter #horrorcomics #horrormovies #horrorfan #masonverger #horroraddict #horrormashup #horrorart #disneymashup #disneyhorror #woltfistey #horrorjunkie

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

View this post on Instagram

"Tasty old bear" . . . . . #badtaste #peterjackson #splatter #splattermovie #80shorror #horrorcomics #horrormovie #horrormashup #horrorfan #horrorart #disneyhorror #disneymashup #woltfistey #stupidart #dumbdrawings #retroart #retrocomics #kickpunch #lordcrumb

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

View this post on Instagram

"When you wish upon a star your dreams will become your new nightmare" . . . #anightmareonelmstreet #freddykrueger #nightmareonelmstreet #horrorcomics #horrormovie #horrormashup #horror #retrohorror #disneymashup #woltfistey #horrorart #80shorror #videonasty #disneyhorror #horrormovies #horrorjunkie

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

View this post on Instagram

"Heigh-ho heigh-ho, your soul we tear apart" . . . . . #hellraiser #pinhead #cenobites #80shorror #horrorcomics #horrormovie #horrormashup #horrorfan #horrorart #disneymashup #woltfistey #stupidart #dumbdrawings #snowwhite #sevendwarfs #dopey #retrocomic #retroart ##comicbook

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

View this post on Instagram

The facehug of life . . . . . #disneyhorror #disneymashup #alien #inspacenoonecanhearyouscream #ripley #horrormashup #horrorfan #horrorcomics #80shorror #disneyhorror #woltfistey #lionking #retroart #retrodrawing

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

View this post on Instagram

Under the lake, under the lake, murder is better down where its wetter. . . . . #fridaythe13th #jasonvoorhees #littlemermaid #horrorcomics #horrormashup #horrorfan #horrorart #disneymashup #jason #80shorror #woltfistey

A post shared by Daniel Björk (@kickpunch.se) on

 

Thanks to Eli Roth for pointing the world towards this treasure trove of goodness.

Image: Douglas Muth / Flickr (CC 2.0)

 

 

 