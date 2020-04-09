Trump insults WSJ as 'fake news,' boasts of his coronavirus TV ratings while Americans die

I regret to inform you that impeached and clearly nuts U.S. president Donald Trump is at it again. There's a pandemic on, but that won't stop his flamboyant abuse.

Here is his latest, from late in the afternoon on Thursday, White House time.

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes

) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News!

What is there to say?

God help us.