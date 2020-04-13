/ Xeni Jardin / 3:44 pm Mon Apr 13, 2020

Shade thrown at Trump by CNN chyrons during bonkers coronavirus briefing

'TRUMP TURNS [CORONAVIRUS] BRIEFING INTO PROPAGANDA SESSION'

The gloves are off over at CNN.

"Angry Trump Uses Propaganda Video, Produced by Government Employees at Taxpayers' Expense."

High-five to whoever wrote the lower-thirds for Donald Trump's daily televised mass abuse sessions.

Be more interesting if they'd stop airing these shitshows, however.

CNN, MSNBC, all of you: please stop airing them.