Shade thrown at Trump by CNN chyrons during bonkers coronavirus briefing

'TRUMP TURNS [CORONAVIRUS] BRIEFING INTO PROPAGANDA SESSION'
The gloves are off over at CNN.
"Angry Trump Uses Propaganda Video, Produced by Government Employees at Taxpayers' Expense."
High-five to whoever wrote the lower-thirds for Donald Trump's daily televised mass abuse sessions.
Be more interesting if they'd stop airing these shitshows, however.
CNN, MSNBC, all of you: please stop airing them.
CNN's chyron: pic.twitter.com/F959i7eWav
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
CNN: "Angry Trump Uses Propaganda Video, Produced by Government Employees at Taxpayers' Expense" pic.twitter.com/zcOgvy77K8
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
“I think we’re going to go boom.” pic.twitter.com/B0uuTxQnmC
— Emily Stewart (@EmilyStewartM) April 13, 2020
Updated: pic.twitter.com/1xOPs19v4g
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
And now: pic.twitter.com/PZInyU8QLf
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
Another: pic.twitter.com/xSB5pTM0Bg
— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
Someone at CNN is really going for the gold. pic.twitter.com/su8drsOpFp
— MonicaBPotts (@MonicaBPotts) April 13, 2020
This is so bonkers. Trump is now playing TV clips back to the media to make it seem as though they were complicit in downplaying the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/lmzc4QDnzK
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2020
WH just played what appeared to be a campaign video defending Trump. In the briefing room. Just like a rally
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 13, 2020
“White House Video” https://t.co/y4QlUkHcKC pic.twitter.com/jJB1ThDnYT
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) April 13, 2020
World historic chyron shade. pic.twitter.com/URZAd2trwW
— MonicaBPotts (@MonicaBPotts) April 13, 2020