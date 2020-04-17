Every COVID-19 commercial is exactly the same

Venice skate park filled with sand One of the seven great wonders of the modern world, the Venice Beach Skate Park’s bowls have been filled with enough sand to make close them to all but the mentally insane. The only way to stop the skaters in Dogtown was to fill in the bowls. People skating draws a crowd. In other skate […] READ THE REST

Trump bizarrely orders halt to W.H.O. funding amid coronavirus pandemic During a coronavirus task force briefing, America learned today that impeached and manifestly unfit U.S. President Donald Trump has just ordered a halt to funding for the World Health Organization. READ THE REST

Your passwords are the key to you. Keeper Unlimited Password Manager makes sure they stay with you. If you write down passwords, use easily crackable passwords like your birthday or recycle the same ones over and over…you’re doing it all wrong. We get it…because remembering several dozen passwords for all your personal and professional logins, accounts and websites is borderline madness. But trust us. You’re leaving yourself open to disaster. And we […] READ THE REST

This precision multi cooker has all of the features of a Sous Vide without the massive price tag For those who have spent years lamenting the fact that they never seem to have any time for simple pleasures like putting together a home-cooked meal…we introduce you to home quarantine. Granted, this probably isn’t the way you wanted to find your way back to the kitchen, but while you’ve got this time, maybe you […] READ THE REST