Nintendo announces April 23 update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with lots of new goodies

Nintendo released a video this morning highlighting some of the new content that will be available in a free update being released on April 23. The new content includes a Nature Day, May Day, two new merchants, and a new fine arts wing for the museum.

