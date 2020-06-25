/ Xeni Jardin / 5:40 pm Thu Jun 25, 2020

George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, Democrats' police reform bill, passes in House & heads to Senate

“House approves sweeping police overhaul from Democrats, responding to national outcry over George Floyd's death.” — AP

The U.S. House of Representatives just got enough votes to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to reform police practices and address institutional racism throughout America.

The vote was 236-181 along near party line, with Speaker Pelosi presiding.

Three Republicans Reps., Brian Fitz (PA), Will Hurd (TX) and Fred Upton (MI), joined Democrats in voting Yes.

The bill:

• Bans chokeholds
• Bans racial profiling
• Establishes a national registry
• Ends qualified immunity
• Restricts no-knock warrants
• Addresses the militarization of police departments

Now, the GOP-led Senate has to vote on it.