George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, Democrats' police reform bill, passes in House & heads to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives just got enough votes to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act to reform police practices and address institutional racism throughout America.

The vote was 236-181 along near party line, with Speaker Pelosi presiding.

Three Republicans Reps., Brian Fitz (PA), Will Hurd (TX) and Fred Upton (MI), joined Democrats in voting Yes.

The bill:

• Bans chokeholds

• Bans racial profiling

• Establishes a national registry

• Ends qualified immunity

• Restricts no-knock warrants

• Addresses the militarization of police departments

Now, the GOP-led Senate has to vote on it.

The House just passed the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicingAct to reform police practices & tackle systemic racism across America. The Senate must take up the House's historic reforms & move beyond half-measures. Hear the cries to end police brutality & reimagine policing.

NEW: Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner; Samaria Rice, mother of Tamir Rice; and John Crawford, Jr., father of John Crawford III, released statement supporting the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act, legislation to hold police accountable + change the culture of law enforcement.

