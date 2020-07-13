/ Jason Weisberger / 11:50 am Mon Jul 13, 2020

I know a kid who will be building the LEGO Ideas International Space Station

This LEGO Ideas version of the International Space Station pretty much made my 10-year-old nephew's head explode.

Complete with astronaut minifigs and a mini-Space Shuttle, this 864 piece kit is pretty hard to turn away from.

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit, Adult Set for Display, Makes a Great Birthday Present, New 2020 (864 Pieces)