If you own an iPhone, you might be eligible for $25 "throttling" lawsuit settlement

I just checked and found that all four members of my family have eligible iPhones, and I submitted claims for all of them. Thanks for the $100, Lifehacker!

You’ll qualify for this settlement if you own(ed) one of the following iPhones before December 21, 2017:

In 2017 Apple acknowledged it had been throttling iPhones with degraded batteries. This resulted in a class-action lawsuit and a $500 million settlement. Lifehacker has a guide on how you can collect a cash payment of $25 per eligible iOS device.

How to get a refund on an app you don't like If you purchased a smart phone app that doesn’t meet your expectations, Popular Science has a guide for how to get your money back. The first thing to try is contacting Google or Apple and explaining why you want your money back. The last resort is complaining on Twitter. One thing not to do is […] READ THE REST

China virus outbreak may impact Apple iPhone if China extends Foxconn factory halt • Coronavirus, which WHO declared a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt Chinese manufacturing The deadly virus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China continues to spread and claim lives around the world. At this time, still, the vast majority of infected patients and deaths are in mainland China, Hubei province. The epidemic is also impacting […] READ THE REST

The FBI doesn't need Apple to give it a backdoor to encryption, because it already has all the access it needs Once again, the FBI is putting pressure on Apple to help them break into the phone of a mass shooter. And once again, Apple has been largely resistant to the effort. Which is good, because a government having control over a private company that gives them secret backdoor access into people’s personal technology devices is […] READ THE REST

This innovative training device can help you pick up a ukulele and start playing right now There’s no research to back this up…but it’s entirely possible the ukulele is the least intimidating instrument in the world. Oh, make no mistake — that’s not because the ukulele is just that simple to master. It’s a stringed instrument, so it takes some serious work to get good at it. But admit it…the island […] READ THE REST

This tech-powered renters and home insurance cuts through red tape fast You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […] READ THE REST