My puppy goes CRONCH CRONCH CRONCH

Puppy pools are fun for puppies and kids My new puppy, Electra, loves this Toozey play pool. I love how easy it is to fold up and put away. This play pool will last us a long time. Made of pretty durable feeling waterproof tarp on the bottom and strong walls, the pool requires no inflating. A strong release valve holds water in, […] READ THE REST

Mosquitoes suck. Here are eight ways to end their reign of terror permanently. Our world is home to more than 3,500 species of mosquitoes. And while it’s tough to ever advocate for any lifeform’s extinction, it’s hard to come up with many redeeming qualities for why their continued cohabitation is welcome on planet Earth. While mosquitoes serve as food and perform functions to help various forms of plant […] READ THE REST

Supercomputers prefer Linux. And after this training, you might prefer it too. There is a common link among the 500 fastest supercomputers in the world. There aren’t all in one country, there aren’t controlled by the same organizations and governments — and they certainly aren’t running Windows. No, the fact is that the one thing that each and every one of the world’s most highly-tuned and masterfully […] READ THE REST