/ Xeni Jardin / 3:45 pm Mon Jul 27, 2020

Twitter's trending topics are 'illegal' says Trump, because trends are not nice enough to him

The president of the United States, folks.

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!

Here's the original.