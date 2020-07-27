Twitter's trending topics are 'illegal' says Trump, because trends are not nice enough to him

So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called “Trending”, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!

