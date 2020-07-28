Florida man bought Lamborghini with COVID-19 business relief funds

David Hines, 29, received $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, a COVID-19 relief program for businesses. So naturally he spent $300,000 on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán. According to WFTS news, police charged Hines with "one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds." Sweet ride, dude. From WFTS:

The complaints allege that Hines asked for around $13.5 million in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution for different companies. He received $3.9 million in PPP loans.[...] The complaint says Hines submitted fraudulent loan applications that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies' payroll expenses.

(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)