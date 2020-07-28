Florida man bought Lamborghini with COVID-19 business relief funds

David Hines, 29, received $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, a COVID-19 relief program for businesses. So naturally he spent $300,000 on a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán. According to WFTS news, police charged Hines with "one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds." Sweet ride, dude. From WFTS:
The complaints allege that Hines asked for around $13.5 million in PPP loans through applications to an insured financial institution for different companies. He received $3.9 million in PPP loans.[...]
The complaint says Hines submitted fraudulent loan applications that made numerous false and misleading statements about the companies' payroll expenses.
(Thanks to our Florida bureau chief, Charles Pescovitz!)
image: Jakub Halun (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Several US state departments of agriculture report that people are receiving unsolicited packets of seeds in the mail, apparently from China. Don’t plant them, the officials warn. From USA Today: The agriculture departments in Washington, Louisiana, Kansas and Virginia have recently issued statements warning residents that the seeds may be invasive or otherwise harmful to […]
YouTuber and parkour expert AMPISOUND breaks down a viral fake parkour video and its various forms of deception, including green screens, GoPros tossed out windows, and a guy dressed as a cute parkour girl.
This is quite a major hack. Now is a good time to change your Twitter password, if you are a user. Hackers pumping a cryptocurrency giveaway scam appear to have compromised the Twitter accounts of leading exchanges, prominent individuals, major corporations, and at least one news organization.
It’s bad enough when regular food stuff gets stale after a couple days sitting on your kitchen counter. But when infused edibles start losing their freshness…well, heck, edibles aren’t cheap! If you’re going to do edibles, you may as well do them right, which means having the equipment to make sure your product remains both […]
CBD-infused coffee almost sounds like the premise for a bad sitcom episode. But seriously…isn’t it almost comical to consider what happens when the go-go kick of high-octane caffeine slams headlong into the calming, tranquil effects of CBD? The reality is, it actually can be the best of both worlds situation for many CBD coffee fans. […]
You sort out your recycling. You don’t use plastic bottles anymore. And you’ve even gone paperless, right down to using the canvas shopping bag at the grocery store. But even if you’re trying to be ultra-vigilant to the environmental impact you make on our planet, there are bound to be some blind spots in that […]