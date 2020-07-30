Kevin McCarthy calls infected GOP colleague Louie Gohmert "Congressman COVID"

In this footage, house minority leader Kevin McCarthy calls his GOP colleague Louie Gohmert, freshly diagnosed with the virus, "Congressman COVID." Harsh, but true.

