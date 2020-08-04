Hal Holbrook's image erroneously used in "Abuse in the Boy Scouts" class-action ad

I'm SURE this law firm didn't mean to use award-winning actor Hal Holbrook's image to be the poster boy of an abusive Scoutmaster. Yes, this is a real ad for a real class-action campaign for Boy Scout survivors to get compensation for being abused. I got this image directly from a trusted blogger pal (who wishes to remain anonymous). I messaged him, "someone young maybe didn't know it was a famous actor???" and he joked back, "Maybe they googled 'pervy looking old guy.'" (Readers, do you know why this image is being used?!)
You can see the original photo of Mr. Holbrook, Emmy- and Tony-award winning actor, here on NPR.
screengrab via Facebook
The Royal Academy of Arts gave the Internet permission to improve that recent botched art restoration in Spain. Behold some of their truly inspired re-works: Done! pic.twitter.com/jatBqqM3vv — Ghost of Tsuchimi ⛧ (@RootLoops) June 23, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FHIPmWCtwA — Jason Bennett 🏴 (@jaceb77) June 23, 2020 Under the influence pic.twitter.com/6imeOa8Ck7 — Lynda Top Of A Hill […]
A woman in Glendale, California opened an Amazon box she was expecting but was surprised by the contents: numerous bottles of narcotics like oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, along with an invoice from the Drug Enforcement Administration. From KABC-TV: “Let me be clear, this package was not sent by DEA and these drugs were never in […]
Like many boozemakers, Apollo Bay Distillery in Victoria, Australia pivoted their production from alcoholic beverages to hand sanitizer when COVID-19 hit. Unfortunately though, nine bottles of their SS Casino Gin were sold that contained hand sanitizer as opposed to the alcoholic drink. The company announced a recall and so far six of the bottles have […]
Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel…well, normal. In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t […]
Running a small business drops a lot on to the plate of just one person. And between juggling a dozen tasks that need to get handled daily, it’s no surprise that there are a dozen more equally vital tasks that can just as easily go overlooked. While posting to social channels and making web posts […]
The importance of reading is well documented. About half of America’s unemployed between 16 and 21 years old are functionally illiterate. And there’s an almost direct line between how much you read and your earning potential, with the richest Americans three times more likely to read than those with a household income below $30,000. However, […]