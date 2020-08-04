Hal Holbrook's image erroneously used in "Abuse in the Boy Scouts" class-action ad

I'm SURE this law firm didn't mean to use award-winning actor Hal Holbrook's image to be the poster boy of an abusive Scoutmaster. Yes, this is a real ad for a real class-action campaign for Boy Scout survivors to get compensation for being abused. I got this image directly from a trusted blogger pal (who wishes to remain anonymous). I messaged him, "someone young maybe didn't know it was a famous actor???" and he joked back, "Maybe they googled 'pervy looking old guy.'" (Readers, do you know why this image is being used?!)

You can see the original photo of Mr. Holbrook, Emmy- and Tony-award winning actor, here on NPR.

screengrab via Facebook