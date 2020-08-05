Hilarious video edit poses Trump bickering with himself about the virus

Justin T. Brown's Donald Trump is the Dumbest Man in America² cleverly edits Trump's catastrophic interview with Jonathan Swan so that Trump is arguing with himself. It's so good, The Lincoln Project ganked it on Twitter.
Longtime Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is among America’s most plainly racist politicians, convicted of criminal contempt after disobeying a federal judge’s order to stop racial profiling. He only avoided jail after a pardon from President Trump. Arpaio ran again this year in the GOP Primary election for Sheriff, and the count puts him only […]
Congressman William Lacy Clay held Missouri’s 1st district for nearly 20 years after inheriting it from his father, Bill Clay, who had held it for 32 years. Last night he was defeated in the Democratic Party’s primary by a progressive challenger, Cori Bush, who proceeds to a virtually assured victory in November’s general election. Ryan […]
[AXIOS on HBO: President Trump Exclusive Interview (Full Episode) | HBO] “We’re last…meaning we’re first.”
