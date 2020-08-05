Hilarious video edit poses Trump bickering with himself about the virus

Justin T. Brown's Donald Trump is the Dumbest Man in America² cleverly edits Trump's catastrophic interview with Jonathan Swan so that Trump is arguing with himself. It's so good, The Lincoln Project ganked it on Twitter.

Joe Arpaio came within an inch of winning GOP primary for Maricopa County Sheriff Longtime Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is among America’s most plainly racist politicians, convicted of criminal contempt after disobeying a federal judge’s order to stop racial profiling. He only avoided jail after a pardon from President Trump. Arpaio ran again this year in the GOP Primary election for Sheriff, and the count puts him only […] READ THE REST

Progressive challenger outs Dem party royalty in Missouri primary Congressman William Lacy Clay held Missouri’s 1st district for nearly 20 years after inheriting it from his father, Bill Clay, who had held it for 32 years. Last night he was defeated in the Democratic Party’s primary by a progressive challenger, Cori Bush, who proceeds to a virtually assured victory in November’s general election. Ryan […] READ THE REST

This training package can help teach you to run networks like a professional programmer With more and more companies moving all their operations into the cloud, the need has never been greater for those with the skills to map exactly how an organization reconstitutes itself in that new environment. Network architects responsible for determining all the communication, storage, and infrastructure needs of an expansive organization are among the most […] READ THE REST

Upgrade your WFH experience by adding an extra monitor to your laptop Even after months of working from home, you’d be forgiven for thinking the whole experience still doesn’t quite feel…well, normal. In addition to all the obvious environmental changes of handling your 9 to 5 from your den or dining room table, the technological aids you didn’t realize you loved back at the office probably don’t […] READ THE REST