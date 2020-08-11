/ Xeni Jardin / 4:52 pm Tue Aug 11, 2020

Biden keeps this framed 'Hagar the Horrible' cartoon behind his laptop

Adam Schulz, photographer for Joe Biden for President, captured a video call moment between the Democratic presidential nominee and newly announced running mate Kamala Harris.

Note the framed cartoon behind the laptop? Below, a better view of exactly which 'Hagar the Horrible' it is.

[PHOTO: JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT campaign]