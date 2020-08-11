Biden keeps this framed 'Hagar the Horrible' cartoon behind his laptop

Note the framed cartoon behind the laptop? Below, a better view of exactly which 'Hagar the Horrible' it is.

Donald Trump donated twice to Kamala Harris campaign, so did Ivanka This is quite an interesting public records find from Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) of the nonprofit Open Secrets. Years ago, Kamala Harris once received a donation check for thousands of dollars from Donald Trump. READ THE REST

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his VP Joe Biden celebrated today’s double-digit polling lead by picking his veep: Kamala Harris. If he doesn’t make it to 86 years old, she’s set to be the first woman U.S. President. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said the appointment of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate is a “defining […] READ THE REST

