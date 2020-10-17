As a rally yesterday, Trump floated the idea that he'd leave the country if he loses next month's election. It's a joke, of course. But the joke is supposed to be the idea of Trump losing to Biden in the first place. So if it happens, it won't be a joke anymore.
Trump "jokes" that he will leave country if he loses.
