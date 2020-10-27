Fungie the Dingle Dolphin is missing

Fungie the Dolphin has been a bit of a local celebrity in Dingle, Ireland since he was first spotted in the harbor by Paddy Ferriter back in 1983. The famously playful dolphin would dance with humans and leap excitedly through the air, entertaining tourists and fishermen alike.

This is wonderful storytelling by Paddy Ferriter, the old Lighthouse keeper and the first to spot Fungie in Dingle harbour in 1983. The speech, the mannerisms, the eyes… Paddy had it all.

Filmed by Zari productions in 1991. pic.twitter.com/3hM9GouUcV — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) October 21, 2020

But no one's seen Fungie since October 13. As RTÉ reports:

Boats and divers have been carrying out an extensive search of Dingle Harbour for the past week, but there has been no sign of the famous dolphin. Marine biologist Kevin Flannery said that Fungie may have joined other dolphins or headed out to sea to feed, but given Fungie's age, he also fears the dolphin may have died. "We think he was about nine years of age when he first arrived here in 1983 so that puts him at 45. The experts tell us that the usual life-span of a dolphin is in and around 45-50," he said. "He is a wild animal living in the wild. Attempting to catch fish at that age is challenging for him. There's a possibility he could have picked up an infection and could have died," he added.

The community is devastated — Fungie was a local icon, who also helped turn the 2,000-person County Kerry town into a tourist destination along the Atlantic Coast.

Children are devastated by the loss of Fungie the dolphin.



This little boy lives way up in Antrim. His mother sent this message to Kerry County Council, who sent it on to me. 6 year old James wanted to send his picture to Dingle "to help bring Fungie home." Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/yZbC0idnty — Seán Mac an tSíthigh (@Buailtin) October 20, 2020

Small drawing of the words of the lighthouse keeper to first spot Fungie, Paddy Ferriter. GRMA to a truly special animal. pic.twitter.com/bS0enLbLGL — Ciara | Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) October 22, 2020

Slán agus go raibh maith agat, Fungie, wherever you may be.

Image: Osioni/Wikimedia Commons (CC 3.0)