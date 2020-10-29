Man spent $150 for "full-contact experience" with leopard and got more than he paid for

A man is recovering after being mauled by a black leopard he paid $150 to have a "full contact experience" with at a Florida "animal sanctuary". WPLG Local 10 reports that Dwight Turner expected to play with the animal, rub its belly, and take selfies with it, but was attacked as soon as he entered its enclosure. The enclosure is behind a residence in Davie, Florida.

The injuries were so severe, the report says the victim's scalp was "hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half." Authorities say [Michael] Poggi was charged with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal and was cited for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.

Floridians! Is your leopard license in order?