Trump glorifies Texas attack in which MAGA drivers tried to push Biden/Harris bus off road

CNN reports that Trump supporters in Texas tried to run a Biden-Harris campaign bus off the road earlier today. Trump's response was to share video of the attack, with an all-caps, "I LOVE TEXAS!"
Impeached and progressively wacked-out president Donald J. Trump delivered his fourth rally speech of the day in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, not long after the reported incident.
Among other disturbing and crazy things the disturbed and crazy man said about the attack was this: "It's like a hot thing."
"Did anybody see the picture of that crazy bus driving down the highway, they're surrounded by like, hundreds of cars? They're all Trump flags all over the place." — Donald Trump, at his campaign rally tonight.
Trump retweeted video of the incident with the all-caps proclamation, "I LOVE TEXAS!."
Later, on Fox News, Judge Box Wine got into it, and further amplified the President's cruel message condoning violent attacks on the opposing political party.