Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is upset that his campaign legal team, currently led by his flopsweating and hairdrippy personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is comprised of "fools that are making him look bad," NBC news reports.

Trump is worried that his campaign's legal team, which is being led by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is composed of "fools that are making him look bad," NBC News reported Monday. That group, which has unironically called itself an "elite strike force team," to date has failed to win any legal victories that would invalidate votes for Biden, the former Democratic vice president, even as they tout wildly broad claims of fraud for which they have offered no convincing evidence.watch now

On Sunday before Powell got the axe, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close Trump ally and former top federal prosecutor, called the president's legal team a "national embarrassment." But when asked why Trump doesn't fire Giuliani and other attorneys who remain on the team, a person familiar with the president's thinking gave a profane shoulder shrug of an answer. "Who the f— knows?" that person said to NBC News.

