Arizona's Gov. Ducey will get back to you

Xeni Jardin

HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU

Reporter Brahm Resnik of Phoenix, AZ NBC 12 News/KPNX TV tweeted this incredible video of Arizona's Republican governor Greg Ducey seeming to blow off an incoming call from the Trump-Pence White House, while the governor is in the process of certifying Arizona's election results for a Biden win, earlier today.

Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to "Hail to The Chief" so he wouldn't miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona's election? (7 secs in)

As Trump howls, Arizona certifies Biden win
Arizona certifies election, affirming Joe Biden's victory and granting him state's 11 electoral votes