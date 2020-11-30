Arizona's Gov. Ducey will get back to you

HE'LL GET BACK TO YOU
Reporter Brahm Resnik of Phoenix, AZ NBC 12 News/KPNX TV tweeted this incredible video of Arizona's Republican governor Greg Ducey seeming to blow off an incoming call from the Trump-Pence White House, while the governor is in the process of certifying Arizona's election results for a Biden win, earlier today.
Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to "Hail to The Chief" so he wouldn't miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona's election? (7 secs in)