AG Bill Barr says Justice Dept. found no evidence of election fraud that would change outcome

Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said the Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in the election that declared Joe Biden the new president of the United States.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr says U.S. attorneys and FBI agents were working to follow up on specific complaints, but have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told The Associated Press:

The comments are especially direct coming from Barr, who has been one of the president's most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voter fraud could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail.

Barr went to the White House. An official says it was to get covid testing at the Executive Office Building and for a previously scheduled meeting. https://t.co/4GA0ZC41bn — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) December 1, 2020