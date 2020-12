The next 'Star Wars' movie STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON will be released at Christmas 2023. The film will be directed by 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins.

The news hit via Disney's 'Investor's Day' livestream (from which the screenshots here were grabbed).

Jenkins shared this clip on her Twitter account right around the same time the news broke on the Disney webcast.

PATTY JENKINS is directing the next STAR WARS movie: ROGUE SQUADRON — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) December 10, 2020