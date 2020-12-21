Watch Tom Cruise as Santa Claus lambast the reindeer and elves

"If I see you do it again, you're fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it – and you too, and you too!"
Previously: "Tom Cruise flips his lid on set over broken Covid protocols"
(Thanks, UPSO!)
"If I see you do it again, you're fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it – and you too, and you too!"
Previously: "Tom Cruise flips his lid on set over broken Covid protocols"
(Thanks, UPSO!)
In this video, a very cute three year old girl asks Santa, WTF? Which is a reasonable question. December 13, 2020 / London, UK: We went to see Santa at Hamley's, all was going well until Santa gave out the presents, my 3-year-old daughter asked Santa What the fuck is that? Santa didn't notice, neither… READ THE REST
"If you had one shot… one opportunity… would you read everything in a transatlantic accent?" (Elise Roth) READ THE REST
Oh lord, yeah. (Aaron Gage) READ THE REST
For marijuana pioneers of the 60s and 70s, this new America must almost seem like an alien world. There are now twice as many states where cannabis is fully legal as states where it remains illegal. Currently, only six states haven't joined the modern world and ushered some acceptance of marijuana, CBD, and other hemp… READ THE REST
Anybody can be on the receiving end of a good idea or a lightning bolt revelation. It might be about a software project. It could be a method for reorganizing your business operations. It could be a new product idea or a major initiative that could have a huge impact on a business and everyone… READ THE REST
For all its basicness, it's surprising how many people have amazingly strong opinions about their ice. And after reading that sentence, you probably had a visceral reaction to the right ways and wrong ways for using ice too. Because, for something as fundamental as hardened water, we've all got a position. Whether you like it… READ THE REST