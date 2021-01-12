Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican says she will vote to impeach Trump — there's 'never been a greater betrayal' by a president

A career-defining move by the daughter of Dick Cheney, who today says she'll vote to impeach Donald Trump over the January 6 terror attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Republican conference chair Liz Cheney – the number 3 Republican in Congress:

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President…"

"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

"I will vote to impeach the President."

Cheney is the second House Republican to come out publicly in support of impeachment. First is John Katko.



According to NYT Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is "pleased" with impeachment.



Expect number to grow — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 12, 2021

Below, her statement from the day of the Trump Capitol attack.

We have sworn an oath under God to defend the Constitution. We uphold that oath at all times, not only when it is politically convenient.



Congress has no authority to overturn elections by objecting to electors. Doing so steals power from the states & violates the Constitution. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 6, 2021

Side note: Trump called for Liz Cheney to be primaried in his incendiary speech before the Capitol storming. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) January 12, 2021

With the FBI on high alert for potential violence in the coming days, a reminder that Trump has STILL not forcefully intervened to stop the danger that is almost certainly ahead for the nation https://t.co/K5GkycImuo — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) January 12, 2021