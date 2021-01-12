Liz Cheney, No. 3 House Republican says she will vote to impeach Trump — there's 'never been a greater betrayal' by a president

A career-defining move by the daughter of Dick Cheney, who today says she'll vote to impeach Donald Trump over the January 6 terror attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Republican conference chair Liz Cheney – the number 3 Republican in Congress:
"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President…"
"There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.
"I will vote to impeach the President."
Below, her statement from the day of the Trump Capitol attack.