Remove Trump's YouTube channel, civil rights groups say — or Google faces advertiser boycott

Civil rights groups say they will organize an advertiser boycott unless Google removes Trump's YouTube channel, Reuters reports on Tuesday, one week after Trump-loyal mob attacked the U.S. Capitol in an assault that left at least 5 dead.

Excerpt:

Jim Steyer, one of the organizers of the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump's verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers.

YouTube is the last major tech company that has not banned Trump from posting on its platforms. Facebook, Twitter and Snap Inc have all blocked Trump after supporters of the president stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, leading to five deaths.

Trump's YouTube channel gives him the opportunity to continue spreading false information that the U.S. election was stolen, Steyer said.

On Tuesday, Trump's YouTube channel posted eight new videos, including one in which Trump told reporters "I think Big Tech has made a terrible mistake" by blocking him.