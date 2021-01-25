Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina candle explodes in London

Jody Thompson lit her "this smells like my vagina" Gwyneth Paltrow Goop candle in her North London home only to have the flames go so out of control she had to throw it out of her front door to avoid it catching the whole room on fire.

via ATI:

"The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere," said Thompson. "I've never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room. We eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door." "It could have burned the place down," Thompson added. "It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room."

This $75 candl…wait, what? 75 dollars??? Is that real? My God, it is real. And it sold out when it first hit the market! Jesus. Give me a minute.

Ok, so the candle does not actually smell like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina and isn't meant to. It's just a floral mix with a catchy name that….hold on. The 75 dollars is not in euros or pounds right? 75 American dollars? Hm. It's a candle for your home. Not a gigantic candle, just regular size. For $75 Goop really should throw in the "this smells like my orgasm" candle too. Yeah, that's real.