'How dare you!' TV preacher heavy metal remix [VIDEO]

The 'How dare you!' TV pastor gets an Andre Antunes heavy metal remix, and it's really not bad, better than the original. [VIDEO LINK]
A few of Andre Antunes' previous works, below.
"LEGO White Noise" is a new Spotify playlist of audio tracks that the brickmaker created entirely from Legos. Of course it isn't actual white noise but rather recordings of bricks snapping together ("It All Clicks"), getting dumped out ("The Waterfall"), and rifling through a pile ("Searching for the One [Brick]." Think of it as an… READ THE REST
Harolds' Last Chance is the lone torchbearer of aughties punk rock. READ THE REST
The video for "Institutionalized" and the film Repo Man which featured it on the soundtrack has that funny, angry, ironic Gen X vibe nailed, so I thought someone else might need to see it right now. If you think there's a better one, put it in the comments. I don't do a lot of memberberries… READ THE REST
