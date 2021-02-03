'How dare you!' TV preacher heavy metal remix [VIDEO]

Xeni Jardin

The 'How dare you!' TV pastor gets an Andre Antunes heavy metal remix, and it's really not bad, better than the original. [VIDEO LINK]

A few of Andre Antunes' previous works, below.

Heavy Metal Kenneth Copeland COVID-19 rant, by Andre Antunes (MUSIC VIDEO)
The return of Heavy Metal preacher Kenneth Copeland