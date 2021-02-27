The snow's melting in my neck of the woods, but Swedes will have to make do. Jonna Jinton: "Finally, the first month of spring is here! Sunshine, singing birds and the best things of all; being able to hang out the laundry to dry in the fresh air! :D"
It's spring in Sweden
- Funny
- sweden
- weather
