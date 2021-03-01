Watch: Human tells dog what to do through house intercom

Carla Sinclair

Sadie escaped from her yard and is having a blast barking loudly on a sidewalk for all the neighbors to enjoy – until she hears her human's voice coming from somewhere in the sky, ordering her to go back into the yard. Who knows what kind of logic runs through a doggo's mind ("Why can I hear my human but not see him?"), but Sadie listens and sheepishly goes back home.