Sadie escaped from her yard and is having a blast barking loudly on a sidewalk for all the neighbors to enjoy – until she hears her human's voice coming from somewhere in the sky, ordering her to go back into the yard. Who knows what kind of logic runs through a doggo's mind ("Why can I hear my human but not see him?"), but Sadie listens and sheepishly goes back home.
Watch: Human tells dog what to do through house intercom
$90 million yacht rams dock
Four different videos of a yacht hitting a dock in St. Martin. According to CharterWorld the 77m yacht has nine cabins, a swimming pool, a 162 sqm beach club, and an elevator. According to Superyachtfan, it's owned by Capri Sun multibillionaire Hans Peter Wild. READ THE REST
Watch this new ad for The Hyatt Hotel: A Paradise for Sedition
This Meidas Touch parody ad, "The Hyatt Hotel: A paradise for Sedition," jabs the hotel chain for hosting this year's CPAC event, whose stage resembled a Nazi rune. "Imagine a destination where conspiracy thrives," the mock ad begins. "Immerse yourself in Nazi symbolism, Putin propaganda, and a QAnon paradise." It's a place where you can… READ THE REST
Smoked over-the-top adobo chili
This was the easiest batch of delicious smoked chili I have made yet. This simple smoked over-the-top chili took even less effort than my previous batch, where-in I used McCormick spice envelopes to flavor it. This time I used 1/3rd a can of Chipoltes in Adobo Sauce. Smoked Over-the-Top Adobo Chili Ingredients: 1 large Bell… READ THE REST
This faithfully crafted moon lamp is as hypnotic as it is functional
For all of us space geeks, the past few weeks have been pretty magically. From the landing of NASA's uber-rover Perseverance on the face of Mars to hearing the first sounds from the surface of an alien planet, the Mars mission has reminded many of the beauty of the cosmos and the incredible ingenuity it… READ THE REST
Mechanical engineering is just as tough as you think. But with this training, it's not impossible.
Engineers create. But when you get down into the specifics of creating something like an electrical generator or an internal combustion engine, that requires a level of skill and understanding for mechanics, voltage, and other scientific properties that stretches even beyond the range of most learned pros. Mechanical engineering isn't for everybody, but for students… READ THE REST
How to learn business, marketing, personal growth, and more for under $30
Resolutionists make big claims every January 1st about their plans for the year ahead. But two months into the year is usually when those plans fall apart, and you'll find them looking back at how their goals didn't pan out. For those who would like a re-do and want to reposition yourselves for the remaining 10… READ THE REST